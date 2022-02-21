Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) --:Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2022 delivery gained 50 Yuan (about 7.89 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,270 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 176,135 lots with a turnover of 18.66 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.