UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) --:Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2022 delivery gained 50 Yuan (about 7.89 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,270 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 176,135 lots with a turnover of 18.66 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange May June Textile Cotton Billion

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Babar Azam opens up about Karachi Kings’s squad

31 minutes ago
 Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good ..

Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good for Test cricket

53 minutes ago
 Netflix is expected to approve first ever original ..

Netflix is expected to approve first ever original web series from Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Je ..

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

2 hours ago
 Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

2 hours ago
 FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic cr ..

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>