Cotton Futures Close Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022

Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2022 delivery gained 510 Yuan (about 80.50 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,340 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 380,654.0 lots with a turnover of 40.13 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

>