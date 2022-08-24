Cotton futures close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2023 delivery gained 40 Yuan (about 5.85 U.S. Dollars) to close at 14,995 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 722,485.0 lots with a turnover of 54.34 billion yuan.