Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU,Dec 9(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2023 delivery gained 220 Yuan (about 31.61 U.S. Dollars) to close at 13,845 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 832,166 lots with a turnover of 57.36 billion yuan.