Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) --:Cotton futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2023 delivery gained 210 Yuan (about 30.15 U.S. Dollars) to close at 14,075 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 650,078.0 lots with a turnover of 45.57 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.