Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) --:Cotton futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2023 delivery gained 50 Yuan (about 7.43 U.S. Dollars) to close at 14,405 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 513,597.0 lots with a turnover of 36.87 billion yuan.