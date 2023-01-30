Cotton futures close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :-- Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2023 delivery gained 35 Yuan (about 5.18 U.S. Dollars) to close at 14,885 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 400,949 lots with a turnover of 30.1 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.