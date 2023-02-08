Cotton futures close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

ZHENGZHOU, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) --:Cotton futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2023 delivery gained 15 Yuan (about 2.21 U.S. Dollars) to close at 14,915 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 534,915 lots with a turnover of 39.95 billion yuan.