Cotton Futures Close Higher

Published February 22, 2023



ZHENGZHOU, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) --:Cotton futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2023 delivery gained 35 Yuan (about 5.09 U.S. Dollars) to close at 14,465 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 594,833.0 lots with a turnover of 43.14 billion yuan.

