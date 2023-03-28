Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) --:Cotton futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2023 delivery gained 355 Yuan (about 51.64 U.S. Dollars) to close at 14,205 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 706,531 lots with a turnover of 50.15 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.