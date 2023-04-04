Close
Cotton Futures Close Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2023 delivery gained 20 Yuan (about 2.91 U.S. Dollars) to close at 14,365 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 439,915 lots with a turnover of 31.76 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

