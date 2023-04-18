UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :-- Cotton futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2023 delivery gained 135 Yuan (about 19.62 U.S. Dollars) to close at 15,145 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 546,623 lots with a turnover of 41.23 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

