Cotton Futures Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :-- Cotton futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2023 delivery gained 350 Yuan (about 48.44 U.S. Dollars) to close at 16,660 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 940,966 lots with a turnover of 78.0 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

