Cotton Futures Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) --:Cotton futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2023 delivery gained 205 Yuan (about 28.69 U.S. Dollars) to close at 17,180 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 723,952 lots with a turnover of 61.95 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

