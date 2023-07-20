Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :-- Cotton futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2024 delivery gained 185 Yuan (about 25.89 U.S. Dollars) to close at 17,195 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 754,226 lots with a turnover of 64.87 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.