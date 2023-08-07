Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) --:Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2024 delivery gained 240 Yuan (about 33.62 U.S. Dollars) to close at 17,360 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 727,192 lots with a turnover of 62.78 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.