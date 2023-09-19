Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :-- Cotton futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2024 delivery gained 215 Yuan (about 29.97 U.S. Dollars) to close at 17,370 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 702,759.0 lots with a turnover of 60.79 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.