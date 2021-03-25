Cotton futures close lower

(@FahadShabbir)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2021 delivery lost 165 Yuan (about 25.27 U.S. Dollars) to close at 14,890 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 616,373 lots with a turnover of 46.13 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.