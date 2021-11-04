UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Cotton futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery lost 105 Yuan (about 16.42 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,355 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 301,348 lots with a turnover of 32.05 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

