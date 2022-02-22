UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Lower

February 22, 2022

Cotton futures close lower

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2022 delivery lost 25 Yuan (about 3.94 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,300 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 226,891 lots with a turnover of 24.01 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

>