UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Cotton futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2022 delivery lost 130 Yuan (about 20.54 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,080 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 235,488 lots with a turnover of 24.71 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange May June Textile Cotton Billion

