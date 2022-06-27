Cotton futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2022 delivery lost 380 Yuan (about 56.84 U.S. Dollars) to close at 17,145 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 503,517 lots with a turnover of 43.04 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.