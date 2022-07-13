Cotton futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) APP):Cotton futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2022 delivery lost 1,130 Yuan (about 167.95 U.S. Dollars) to close at 15,025 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 933,649.0 lots with a turnover of 70.21 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.