Cotton futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU,Aug 2(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2023 delivery lost 515 Yuan (about 76.34 U.S. Dollars) to close at 13,855 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 776,314 lots with a turnover of 54.7 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.