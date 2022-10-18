Cotton futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, Oct. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :-- Cotton futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2023 delivery lost 130 Yuan (about 18.29 U.S. Dollars) to close at 13,615 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 655,161 lots with a turnover of 44.62 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.