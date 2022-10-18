UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Lower

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Cotton futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, Oct. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :-- Cotton futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2023 delivery lost 130 Yuan (about 18.29 U.S. Dollars) to close at 13,615 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 655,161 lots with a turnover of 44.62 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January June Textile Cotton Billion

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan reacts to SC’s order in Shahrukh Jat ..

Mahira Khan reacts to SC’s order in Shahrukh Jatoi case

2 minutes ago
 COAS reiterates resolve to defend motherland again ..

COAS reiterates resolve to defend motherland against all threats

18 minutes ago
 Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turk ..

Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turkmenistan At «The Central Asia ..

1 hour ago
 Participation Of The President Of Turkmenistan In ..

1 hour ago
 US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus ..

US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus, discusses with Vice-Chancell ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against ..

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against UAE

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.