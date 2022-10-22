Cotton futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU,OCT 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2023 delivery lost 305 Yuan (about 42.84 U.S. Dollars) to close at 13,200 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 975,110.0 lots with a turnover of 64.73 billion yuan.