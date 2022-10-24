UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Cotton futures close lower

ZHENGHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2023 delivery lost 305 Yuan (about 42.84 U.S. Dollars) to close at 13,200 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 975,110.0 lots with a turnover of 64.73 billion yuan

Related Topics

Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January Cotton Billion

Recent Stories

President, PM and political leaders express sorrow ..

President, PM and political leaders express sorrow over death of Arshad Sharif

25 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit ..

PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit today

58 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherl ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherlands

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.