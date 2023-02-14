Cotton futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) --:Cotton futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2023 delivery lost 100 Yuan (about 14.68 U.S. Dollars) to close at 14,310 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 788,466 lots with a turnover of 56.16 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.