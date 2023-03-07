Cotton futures close lower

ZHENGHZHOU,March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2023 delivery lost 25 Yuan (about 3.62 U.S. Dollars) to close at 14,665 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 513,328 lots with a turnover of 37.71 billion yuan.