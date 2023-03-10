Cotton futures close lower

(@FahadShabbir)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) --::Cotton futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2023 delivery lost 165 Yuan (about 23.68 U.S. Dollars) to close at 14,485 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 661,707 lots with a turnover of 48.51 billion yuan.