Cotton Futures Close Lower

March 16, 2023

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) --:Cotton futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2023 delivery lost 465 Yuan (about 67.25 U.S. Dollars) to close at 13,830 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 1,025,781 lots with a turnover of 72.26 billion yuan.

