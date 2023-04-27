UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) --:Cotton futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2023 delivery lost 10 Yuan (about 1.44 U.S. Dollars) to close at 15,225 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 794,474 lots with a turnover of 60.67 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

