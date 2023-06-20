UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) ::Cotton futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2023 delivery lost 385 Yuan (about 54.07 U.S. Dollars) to close at 16,475 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 1,097,195 lots with a turnover of 91.3 billion yuan.

