Cotton Futures Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :-- Cotton futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2023 delivery lost 15 Yuan (about 2.08 U.S. Dollars) to close at 16,280 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 439,677 lots with a turnover of 35.9 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

