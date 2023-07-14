Cotton futures close lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) --:Cotton futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2023 delivery lost 85 Yuan (about 11.92 U.S. Dollars) to close at 17,125 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 623,226 lots with a turnover of 53.46 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.