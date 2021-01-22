Cotton futures open higher

ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Cotton futures opened higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2021 delivery gained 140 Yuan (about 21.67 U.S. Dollars) to open at 15,335 yuan per tonne.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk