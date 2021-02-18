UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cotton Futures Open Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 09:50 AM

Cotton futures open higher

ZHENGZHOU, Feb. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Cotton futures opened higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2021 delivery gained 255 Yuan (about 39.51 U.S. Dollars) to open at 15,940 yuan per tonne.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange May June Textile Cotton

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks discusse ..

8 hours ago

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

10 hours ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

11 hours ago

India's Economy Expected to Grow by Over 10% in 20 ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.