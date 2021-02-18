Cotton futures open higher

(@FahadShabbir)

ZHENGZHOU, Feb. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Cotton futures opened higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2021 delivery gained 255 Yuan (about 39.51 U.S. Dollars) to open at 15,940 yuan per tonne.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.