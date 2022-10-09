Afghanistan, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :A cotton processing plant at a cost of 2 million U.S. Dollars has been inaugurated in Mazar-i-Sharif city, the capital of northern Balkh province, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported.

Opened on Friday, the plant, with a capacity of processing 70,000 kg of cotton in 24 hours, has provided job opportunities for 100 people, the news agency reported.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan fully supports investment and establishing producing plants," Bakhtar quoted a provincial government official Mawlawi Borjan as saying.