UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Could Mexico Cactus Solve World's Plastics Problem?

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 08:20 AM

Could Mexico cactus solve world's plastics problem?

Guadalajara, Mexico, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Mexico's prickly pear cactus, which is emblazoned on the country's flag, could soon play a new and innovative role in the production of biodegradable plastics.

A packaging material that is made from the plant has been developed by a Mexican researcher and is offering a promising solution to one of the world's biggest pollution conundrums.

"The pulp is strained to obtain a juice that I then use," said Sandra Pascoe, who developed the product and works at the Atemajac Valley University in the western city of Guadalajara.

That substance is then mixed with non-toxic additives and stretched to produce sheets which are colored with pigments and folded to form different types of packaging.

"What we're doing is trying to concentrate on objects that don't have a long life," she said, particularly "single-use" packaging.

Pascoe is still conducting tests, but hopes to patent her product later this year and look for partners in early 2020, with an eye towards larger-scale production.

The cacti Pascoe uses for her experiments come from San Esteban, a small town on the outskirts of Guadalajara, where they grow by the hundreds.

San Esteban is located in Jalisco state where, starting next year, single-use non-recyclable plastic bags, straws and other disposable items will be banned.

Related Topics

World San Guadalajara 2020 From

Recent Stories

Suez Canal&#039;s revenues exceed US$6bn in 2018-2 ..

7 hours ago

UAE Hajj Affairs Office offers healthcare services ..

8 hours ago

Zayed built his own model of governance and leader ..

8 hours ago

OIC reaffirms full support to Kashmiris in their l ..

8 hours ago

Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj passe ..

9 hours ago

Abolishing status of Kashmir by India a war crime ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.