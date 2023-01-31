Countdown to deadline for Nobel Peace Prize nominations begins

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The deadline for Nobel Peace prize nominations is now just hours away.

Submissions will not be considered for this year after Tuesday midnight (Central European Time, 2300GMT), according to the Nobel Foundation's rules.

Nominations received after the deadline will be included in next year's discussions.

A nomination is considered valid if it is submitted by "members of national assemblies, governments, and international courts of law; university chancellors, professors of social science, history, philosophy, law and theology; leaders of peace research institutes and institutes of foreign affairs; previous Nobel Peace Prize laureates; board members of organizations that have received the Nobel Peace Prize; present and past members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee; and former advisers of the Norwegian Nobel Institute.

" Members of the International Court of Justice in The Hague and The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, l'Institut de Droit International, and the international board of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom can also submit a nomination.

After finalizing a shortlist and conducting a review, the Nobel Committee selects the Nobel Peace Prize laureates through a majority vote at the beginning of October.

Laureates will receive their awards at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, scheduled to be held in Norway's capital Oslo on Dec. 10.