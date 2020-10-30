UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Counter 'hate Speech', UN Rights Chief Says After France Slayings

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

Counter 'hate speech', UN rights chief says after France slayings

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The UN human rights chief decried Friday two "vicious" attacks in France blamed on Islamic extremists this month, urging political leaders to take a hard stance against "hate speech".

Michelle Bachelet voiced outrage at the attack Thursday in a church in Nice, where a knife attacker killed three people, cutting the throat of at least one woman.

In an email sent to AFP, she also condemned "the horrendous murder in a similar manner of Samuel Paty two weeks ago", when the teacher was decapitated outside a school north of Paris.

Related Topics

Murder Attack United Nations France Nice Paris Women Church

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

18 minutes ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

3 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

5 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.