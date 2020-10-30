Counter 'hate speech', UN rights chief says after France slayings

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The UN human rights chief decried Friday two "vicious" attacks in France blamed on Islamic extremists this month, urging political leaders to take a hard stance against "hate speech".

Michelle Bachelet voiced outrage at the attack Thursday in a church in Nice, where a knife attacker killed three people, cutting the throat of at least one woman.

In an email sent to AFP, she also condemned "the horrendous murder in a similar manner of Samuel Paty two weeks ago", when the teacher was decapitated outside a school north of Paris.