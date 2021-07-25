UrduPoint.com
Counting Of Votes In LA-3 Mirpur In Progress: PTI's Barrister Sultan Stands Ahead With 4100 Votes Lead

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

Counting of votes in LA-3 Mirpur in progress: PTI's Barrister Sultan stands ahead with 4100 votes lead

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 25 (APP):Since the counting of votes by the presiding officers in LA-3 Mirpur city constituency and the unofficial results from the polling stations in the constituency are pouring in the office of the District Returning Officer, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry stands ahead with the margin of over 4100 votes against his nearest rival candidate of the PML (N) Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed.

According to the unofficial results landing from 120 out of all 147 polling stations, Barrister Sultan Mahmood is at the top securing 15277 votes against his closest rival candidate Ch.

Muhammad Saeed of PML (N) who secured 11410 votes.

Thousands of jubilant PTI workers gathered at the central election secretariat of Barrister Sultan in the city and celebrated the continual land-slide victory of Sultan, also the President of the PTI AJK, chanting full throated 'Zindabad' slogans for the party's supremo and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Barrister Sultan Mahmood in lauded drum beatings.

APP / AHR.

