UrduPoint.com

Countries Far Apart As Climate Talks Enter Final Week

Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Countries far apart as climate talks enter final week

Glasgow, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :UN climate talks entered their final week Monday with countries still worlds apart on key issues including how rapidly the world curbs carbon emissions and how to help nations already impacted by global heating.

After a week of headline announcements from host Britain on ending deforestation and phasing out coal, experts say the underlying COP26 negotiations have barely progressed.

Countries are in Glasgow to work out how to implement the Paris Agreement's goals of limiting temperature rises to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.

And while recent announcements mean they have inched closer, many disputes remain unresolved.

These include ratcheting up ambition on national carbon reduction plans, providing a long-promised $100 billion annually to developing nations and rules governing carbon markets.

"All countries are playing hardball," Stephen Leonard, climate law and policy specialist and veteran COP observer told AFP.

"The EU want the highest ambition possible. The African countries want as much finance for adaptation as possible. Australia and Japan want to be able to trade as much carbon as possible."A first formal "stocktake" on Monday will see countries and negotiating blocs air any views or grievances they have after the first week of talks.

COP26 is taking place a year late due to the Covid-19 pandemic and against a backdrop of ever-stronger drought, flooding and storms supercharged by higher temperatures battering countries across the globe.

Related Topics

World Australia United Nations Drought Paris Glasgow Japan Colombian Peso Market All From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death ..

UAQ Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of wife of Abdullah bin Ahmed ..

4 minutes ago
 Mumbai police summons Shah Rukh Khan’s manager i ..

Mumbai police summons Shah Rukh Khan’s manager in drug raid case

8 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 101764 cusecs water

IRSA releases 101764 cusecs water

4 minutes ago
 President IIUI inaugurates "Gosha-e-Rasheed Amjad" ..

President IIUI inaugurates "Gosha-e-Rasheed Amjad"

4 minutes ago
 Sialkot Rescue-1122 reviews monthly performance

Sialkot Rescue-1122 reviews monthly performance

4 minutes ago
 21,711 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

21,711 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.