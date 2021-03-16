UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Countries Halting AstraZeneca Vaccine

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 10:20 AM

Countries halting AstraZeneca vaccine

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :A dozen countries, including France, Italy and Germany, have suspended AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shots because of fears over blood clots and other possible side effects.

Ahead of Tuesday's World Health Organization experts meeting, the company has insisted there is no risk and the WHO has said countries should continue to use the vaccine.

Here is a recap: - Nordic countries sound alarm - Denmark is the first country on March 11 to say it will suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary measure over fears of blood clots in vaccinated people.

Iceland and Norway follow the same day, temporarily suspending use.

On Monday, a health worker in Norway dies of a brain haemorrhage after receiving the vaccine, though no direct link to the jab has been established, health authorities say.

It is the second such fatality within a few days in the country.

- List grows - On Friday, Bulgaria suspends the use of the vaccine as it investigates the death of a woman with several underlying conditions who recently received the jab.

An initial probe had suggested the woman died from heart failure and an autopsy found no link with the vaccination.

Thailand abruptly delays the start of its rollout of the vaccine, stopping Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha from getting the first jab.

And the Democratic Republic of Congo, also due to start administering the vaccine, postpones its campaign citing "precautionary measures".

Ireland and the Netherlands join the list Sunday, followed by Indonesia and then Germany, Italy, France, Slovenia, Spain and Latvia on Monday.

Announcing its decision, the German health ministry says a closer look is necessary after the reported blood clotting incidents in Europe.

Late Monday, Venezuela's vice-president also said the country would not approve the vaccine for use, citing "complications" those inoculated had experienced.

- Suspending batches - The first suspension of a batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine is announced by Austria on March 8, following the death of a 49-year-old nurse from "severe bleeding disorders" days after receiving it.

Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Luxembourg also suspend the use of doses from the same batch, which has been delivered to 17 countries and included one million vaccines.

Italy's medicines regulator on March 11 also bans the use of a batch as a precaution, triggering a similar decision from Romania.

And on March 14, Italy's northern Piedmont region suspends use of the vaccine after the death of a teacher who had received it the day before, with a national postponement coming a day later.

Related Topics

World Europe France German Norway Company Died Germany Luxembourg Same Austria Spain Indonesia Italy Bulgaria Romania Slovenia Congo Lithuania Latvia Netherlands Venezuela Denmark March Women Sunday From Blood Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 16, 2021 in Pakistan

5 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

55 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed awarded &#039;The 2021 DIHAD Int ..

8 hours ago

Russia Open for Frank Dialogue With Council of Eur ..

10 hours ago

At Least 138 Peaceful Protesters Killed in Myanmar ..

10 hours ago

Italy's Lazzaroni out of Six Nations for arm opera ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.