Country Director World Food Program Chris Kaye calls on Secretary Food GB Safdar Khan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Representative and Country Director World Food Program Chris Kaye on Wednesday held meeting with the Secretary Food Gilgit Baltistan Safdar Khan.

Both dignitaries discussed challenges and opportunities being faced in GB valley with regard to food security and underlined possible solutions in given resources and mandate.

Secretary food apprised the WFP head about the issues faced by their dept in digitization of overall dept, enhancement of storage capacity, improvement in existing storage structures, establishment of food testing laboratory in GB, technical support for formulation and implementation of food laws, continuation of food fortification program , innovation in wheat distribution system and capacity building of Food Dept GB.

Mr. Kaye assured all out support to GB Food Dept regarding the discussed issues and remarked that he was abreast of the challenges faced by Food Department in GB for which he would utilize all available resources and technical expertise in collaboration with Food Dept GB to improve the standards of food supply chain. Being a global organization, they would share experiences and improved methods to combat food insecurities in GB.