UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Country Music Star Joe Diffie Dies Of Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

Country music star Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Joe Diffie, a Grammy award-winning country music singer who had several chart-topping hits in the 1990s, has died of coronavirus. He was 61.

Diffie's death was announced on his Facebook page, which said he died on Sunday "from complications of coronavirus." His death came just two days after he had announced that he had tested positive for the virus and was receiving medical care.

"My family and I are asking for privacy at this time," he said.

"We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic." Diffie, who was from Oklahoma, had several hit songs during the 1990s including "Pickup Man," "Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)" and "John Deere Green."His first album, "A Thousand Winding Roads," was released in 1990 and including his hit song "Home."Nearly 137,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the United States and there have been more than 2,400 deaths.

Related Topics

Music Facebook Died Man United States Sunday Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed instructs DoH to launch drive-th ..

8 hours ago

Over 220,000 laboratory tests conducted for COVID- ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi President discuss efforts ..

9 hours ago

UAE reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveri ..

10 hours ago

Suspension of metro, tram and marine services exte ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pope Francis discuss developmen ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.