Country's First Ever Literature-based Museum On Cards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is working on the novel idea of establishing the country's first ever literature-based museum on Pakistani languages with the aim to protect and promote the unique literary asset of all the regional languages of Pakistan.

The "Literary Museum of Pakistani Languages" will provide information about all the regional languages being spoken in the length and breadth of the country in form of scripts, booklets, audios and video documentary display, said Asim Butt, Director PAL while talking to APP here Friday.

He said that the Literary Museum will not only highlight the unnoticed narratives and history of multi-layered local norms and values of the country but would attract the scholars' and foreign guests to explore local culture and linguistics.

Beside preservation and promotion of unique linguistic taste of Pakistani culture and linguistics, this museum will provide an opportunity to the visitors to seek information about scripts, history, alphabetical information, folk tales and prominent literature of the regional languages of Pakistan, he added.

He said that the museum is being established in the premises of PAL and the initial work on the project has been started.

The funds for the project have been released and hopefully the project will be completed by next year.

He said that the academy has engaged linguists and literary experts from across the country for the project.

