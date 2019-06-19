UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Accepts Brazil Giant Odebrecht's Bankrupcy Protection Request

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

Court accepts Brazil giant Odebrecht's bankrupcy protection request

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :A court in Sao Paulo on Tuesday accepted a request by Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht to begin a corporate recovery procedure aimed at fending off bankruptcy at the scandal-tainted group.

In the request, submitted on Monday, Odebrecht declared colossal debts of 98.5 billion reais ($22.3 billion), of which 84 billion reais would be subject to restructuring negotiations.

It is the largest such recovery request in Brazil's history, eclipsing telecom provider Oi's 64 billion reais process three years ago.

The recovery process aims to find a viable way for a debtor to continue its operations while giving it time to restructure its debt.

The goal is "avoiding bankruptcy," lawyer and recovery specialist Daniel Amaral told AFP, adding that talks with creditors could last 12 to 18 months.

As well as the controlling Odebrecht conglomerate (ODB) the procedure includes around 20 separate companies within the group but leaves out certain major ones including the construction arm, OEC (Odebrecht Engenharia y Construcao) and petrochemicals affiliate Braskem.

Odebrecht's main creditors are Brazilian banks Banco Nacional de Desarrollo, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal, as well as bondholders.

The company has 60 days to submit a repayment proposal.

Founded in 1944, Odebrecht S.A. has long been one of Brazil's economic giants, building everything from the Miami Heat basketball arena to a hydroelectric dam in Angola.

It fell into turmoil in 2014 when it was embroiled in the wide-ranging car Wash corruption scandal and has since admitted paying almost $800 million in bribes in a dozen mostly Latin American countries.

It was the biggest corruption scandal in Brazil's history and two former presidents have been caught up in it.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-10) is serving an eight-year, 10-month prison sentence for accepting a bribe while Michel Temer (2016-18) has spent two brief periods in preventative detention while he is investigated over corruption and money laundering.

Odebrecht's request for bankruptcy protection was precipitated by the suspension of the sale of the group's interest in Braskem -- a joint petrochemical company formed with Petrobras -- to Dutch firm LyondellBasell, and the May filing for bankruptcy protection by Odebrecht Atvos, the second-largest ethanol producer in the country.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Company Car Dam Sale Sao Paulo Miami Brazil Angola Money May From Allied Rental Modarba Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

2 hours ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

1 hour ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

1 hour ago

US to Keep Increasing Pressure on Cuba Until It St ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.