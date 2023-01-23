UrduPoint.com

Court Decision Needed For Blacklisting Iran's Revolutionary Guard

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :A decision to put Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) on the terrorist list would require a judicial decision in one of the member states, the EU foreign policy chief said Monday.

"It is something that cannot be decided without a court decision first. You cannot say I consider you a terrorist because I don't like you," Borrell said responding to a reporter's question at his doorstep speech ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council.

"It has to be when a court of one member state issues a legal statement of concrete condemnation, and then we work at European level," he added.

In a non-binding vote last week, the European Parliament condemned the IRGC for its crackdown on protesters amid the months-long unrest in Iran, as well as the supply of Iranian drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.

MEPs overwhelmingly voted for a resolution that calls for "the EU and its member states to include the IRGC on the EU's terrorist list".

While the IRGC is designated as a "foreign terrorist group" by the US, European countries have so far been hesitant to push ahead with the move due to legal issues.

Regarding the agenda of the council meeting, Borrell said Ukraine will be the main topic once again as the foreign ministers will discuss how to continue supporting Ukraine's military, the new tranche of European peace facilities to provide more funding and the level of military support after the Ramstein meeting.

Sahel and coastal countries of West Africa, as well as current affairs, with a focus on Iran, Armenia, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Montenegro and Ethiopia will also be discussed as part of the meeting, according to the agenda highlights shared by the Council of the EU. Over a working lunch, the foreign ministers will hold an informal exchange of views with the Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

