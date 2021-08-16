UrduPoint.com

Court Fines France Record Sum Over Air Pollution

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 02:50 PM

Court fines France record sum over air pollution

Paris, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :France's top administrative court on Wednesday fined the government a record sum for failing to reduce air pollution to acceptable levels.

The Council of State slapped its highest fine ever, 10 million Euros ($12 million), on President Emmanuel Macron's government, warning it would do so again within months if the authorities failed to act quickly to combat smog.

The Court, which has become increasingly watchful over the government's environmental record, said measures decided by the government were insufficient to improve air quality, because some might not actually be implemented, and their likely effects had not been properly evaluated.

Last year, the Council ruled that the government had failed to implement a court order dating from 2017 to curb air pollution levels, and gave it six months to take corrective action or face a 10-million-euro fine every six months until air quality improves.

With the six-month deadline having elapsed, the Council is now implementing its threat.

Air pollution is believed to cause 40,000 premature deaths in France per year.

The Court said that pollution by nitrogen dioxide -- produced by fossil fuel combustion, notably by cars -- was still excessive in five urban areas: Paris, Lyon, Marseille-Aix, Toulouse and Grenoble.

It also singled out Paris for persistently high levels of PM10 micro particle pollution.

The Court said it will examine air pollution levels again at the start of 2022 and could impose another fine which could come in "above or below" the latest one, depending on the outcome.

The Council said the fine issued Wednesday would be mostly shared among various anti-air pollution agencies.

NGO Friends of the Earth, which launched the pollution lawsuit against the government, will get 100,000 euros, the judges ruled.

Related Topics

France Fine Grenoble Toulouse Lyon Paris 2017 From Government Top Million Court

Recent Stories

Atif Aslam reveals he sang Gerua for Dilwale

Atif Aslam reveals he sang Gerua for Dilwale

17 minutes ago
 China says ready for 'friendly relations' with Tal ..

China says ready for 'friendly relations' with Taliban

12 minutes ago
 Russia Extends Flight Suspension to Tanzania Until ..

Russia Extends Flight Suspension to Tanzania Until September 2

12 minutes ago
 China Delivers Long March 7 Rocket to Wenchang Cos ..

China Delivers Long March 7 Rocket to Wenchang Cosmodrome - Space Program

12 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka axes health minister over Covid misinfor ..

Sri Lanka axes health minister over Covid misinformation as outbreak grows

35 minutes ago
 No case of congo-fever infection disclosed after E ..

No case of congo-fever infection disclosed after Eid-ul-Azha in KP

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.